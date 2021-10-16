Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Declines By 34.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,763. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

