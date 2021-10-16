Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declines By 35.8%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
JSD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 116,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,980. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
