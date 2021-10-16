Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declines By 35.8%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

JSD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 116,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,980. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

