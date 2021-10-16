Short Interest in OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Declines By 36.9%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:OIBR.C traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,171. OI S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

About OI S A/S

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

