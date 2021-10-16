Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Declines By 36.0%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

