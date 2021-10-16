Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 37.8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,132. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.