Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Decreases By 38.5%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$36.15 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

