Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Drops By 38.2%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

SSE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 923,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.38%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

