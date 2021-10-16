Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 38.9%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TAIT stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 26.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

