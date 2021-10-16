Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Decreases By 35.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 59,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.