Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Drops By 35.5%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

VLOWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

