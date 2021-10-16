Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Declines By 38.5%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Verus International stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
Verus International Company Profile
