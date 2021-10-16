Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Declines By 38.5%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Verus International stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.