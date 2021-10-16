Short Interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Decreases By 36.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $23,682,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $14,966,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.91. 1,968,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

