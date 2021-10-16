Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Showcase has a total market cap of $377,851.79 and $79,594.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00076081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.59 or 1.00029428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.00 or 0.06299305 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00027530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

