Shyft Network Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $120.18 million and $195,289.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00205933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

