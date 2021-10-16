SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $746.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $570,782.78 and approximately $746.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,083.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.15 or 0.06306344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00306236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.78 or 0.01031009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00089128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.94 or 0.00440288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00314316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00282313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004742 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,472,322 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

