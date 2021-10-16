Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.36

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and traded as low as $23.87. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 2,936 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCTAF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

