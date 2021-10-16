Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 72,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.