Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 72,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

