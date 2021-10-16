Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,976 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after buying an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.13 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

