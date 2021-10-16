Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 911 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $255.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $38,937,939. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

