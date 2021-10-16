Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

LIGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

