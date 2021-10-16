Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $12,453,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,825,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.