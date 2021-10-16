Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,260.28 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $77,260.28 and approximately $142.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026669 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,085,973 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.