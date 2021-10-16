SingularityDAO Price Tops $2.34 (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00003833 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $53.35 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

