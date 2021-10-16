SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $330.47 million and $8.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

