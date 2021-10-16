Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDTK stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

