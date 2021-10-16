Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDTK stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

