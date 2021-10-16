Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.