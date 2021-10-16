SmartMesh (SMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $355,236.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $355,236.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

