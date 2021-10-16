Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $544,888.31 and $8,539.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087464 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

