Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,098 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Smartsheet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,472,348 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

