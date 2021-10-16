Snowball Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $215,956.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 16,802,780 coins and its circulating supply is 8,655,828 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

