Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.82. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 87,430 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

