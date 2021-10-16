Solrise Finance (SLRS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $354,824.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $33.34 million and approximately $354,824.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

