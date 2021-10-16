Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in September

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

SKHCF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

