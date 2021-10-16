Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 71.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,352,000 after buying an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.30 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

