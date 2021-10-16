Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.