SovranoCoin (SVR) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. SovranoCoin has a market cap of $27,742.36 and approximately $121.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SovranoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00026869 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SovranoCoin Coin Profile

SovranoCoin (SVR) is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,571,024 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,436 coins. SovranoCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@sovranocoin . SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com . SovranoCoin’s official Twitter account is @SovranoCoin_svr and its Facebook page is accessible here

