SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $152.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $692.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SP Plus has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 39.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

