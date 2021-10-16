Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.56

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $16.64. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 24,491 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.8694 dividend. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

