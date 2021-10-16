SparksPay Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. SparksPay has a market cap of $37,730.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,667,631 coins and its circulating supply is 10,437,111 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

