Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

