Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and $1.47 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,326,408 coins and its circulating supply is 84,625,963 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

