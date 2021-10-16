SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

