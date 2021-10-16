SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.34% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $94,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

