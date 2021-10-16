SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $583,062.68 and approximately $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,223.76 or 1.00021296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00311494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.00 or 0.00517885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00193679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

