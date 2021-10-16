Splintershards Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.91 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $118.14 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00063486 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,759 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

