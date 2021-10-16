StableUSD Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

