STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,142,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.