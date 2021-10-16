Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $397,264.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.96 million and $397,264.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

