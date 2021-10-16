Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

Stantec stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

