StarterCoin Market Cap Tops $57,402.54 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $57,402.54 and $68.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

